Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 2.0 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

