Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AY. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AY opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 38,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 58.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.9% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 609,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

