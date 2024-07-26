Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCP opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

