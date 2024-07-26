Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.40

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.40 and last traded at $124.92, with a volume of 30438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.13.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

