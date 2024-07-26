Atome (LON:ATOM) Shares Up 20.2%

Shares of Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) rose 20.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75.10 ($0.97). Approximately 66,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 66,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.81).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Atome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.68) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The firm has a market cap of £37.46 million, a PE ratio of -634.62 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.02.

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

