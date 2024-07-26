Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $457.65 on Thursday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $575.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.63. The company has a market cap of $805.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atrion by 592.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

