AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on T. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AT&T by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 18,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.