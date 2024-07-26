AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T opened at $19.20 on Friday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on T. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

