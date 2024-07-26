AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Up to $18.21

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.21, but opened at $18.92. AT&T shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 9,156,048 shares traded.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

