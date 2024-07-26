Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 226.50 ($2.93). Approximately 55,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 66,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.37. The firm has a market cap of £37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.55 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,691.67). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,789,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

