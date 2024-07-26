Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 1,478.9% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 6.3 %

AUROW opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

