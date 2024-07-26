Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 44,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Autins Group Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 million, a PE ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.57.

About Autins Group

(Get Free Report)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.