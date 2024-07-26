AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $828,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AutoNation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,703 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.59 and its 200-day moving average is $157.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.81.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

