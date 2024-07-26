Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AVLNF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.56. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

