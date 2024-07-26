Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
AVLNF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.56. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.