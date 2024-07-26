Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Down 48.1% in July

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 148,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avalon GloboCare Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ALBT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Avalon GloboCare has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.46.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

