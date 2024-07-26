Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVY opened at $209.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

