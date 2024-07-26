Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $101.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.90. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $235.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

