Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 423,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,190,000 after purchasing an additional 118,149 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.