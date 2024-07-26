Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,992 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Axonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Axonics by 59.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Axonics in the first quarter worth about $5,518,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.09 and a beta of 0.83. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

