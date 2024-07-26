Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.70. Aytu BioPharma shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 16,368 shares changing hands.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -1.41.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

