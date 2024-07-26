B. Riley Upgrades KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to Strong-Buy

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

