B. Riley Upgrades KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to Strong-Buy

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KORU Medical Systems Company Profile
KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
