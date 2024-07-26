Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.50% of Badger Meter worth $594,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI opened at $201.53 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $206.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

