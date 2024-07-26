Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at Argus

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.20.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $201.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.71 and its 200-day moving average is $172.20. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $206.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

