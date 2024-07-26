BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.40) target price on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.68) to GBX 1,440 ($18.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402 ($18.13).
In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.96), for a total value of £6,746,289.66 ($8,725,154.76). Insiders have bought a total of 35 shares of company stock valued at $46,394 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
