Baird R W Upgrades Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) to “Strong-Buy”

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.33.

NYSE ROP opened at $540.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.58 and its 200-day moving average is $545.30. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

