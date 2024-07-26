Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5134 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 2.4 %

BBAR stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

