Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472,939 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after buying an additional 4,139,669 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Banco Santander by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,072,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 931,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after buying an additional 892,960 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 871,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.91 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

