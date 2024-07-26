Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $139.15

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.15 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.88). Bango shares last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.86), with a volume of 80,114 shares changing hands.

Bango Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,594.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13.

Insider Activity at Bango

In other news, insider Paul Larbey acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.75 ($2,325.08). 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bango Company Profile

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

