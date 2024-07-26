Bank of America Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NCLH opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

