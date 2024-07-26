Bank of America Trims Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Target Price to $82.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

