Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 23rd

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $208.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.83. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $30.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $36,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,162.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $33,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,218.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $36,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $47,162.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,507 shares of company stock valued at $61,157 and sold 10,559 shares valued at $253,346. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

