Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Up 223.9% in July

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 223.9% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,276,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRNS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRNS opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

