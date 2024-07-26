Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Gap Up to $34.55

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.55, but opened at $35.38. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 3,017 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.25 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $929.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 415.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

