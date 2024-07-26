Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.27. Approximately 34,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 352,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.43.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.98 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 686.52% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

