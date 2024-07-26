Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 13,300 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3,911.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,180,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

