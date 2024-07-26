Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Albany International by 94.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 109,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Albany International Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $91.56 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Insider Activity at Albany International

In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

