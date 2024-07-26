Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,116 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Shares of CFR opened at $117.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average of $105.73. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

