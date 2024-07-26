Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,153 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 424.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.00. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

