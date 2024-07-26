Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,946 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5,033.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 501.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 597.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of UHS opened at $204.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $207.70.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

