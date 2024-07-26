Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $74.26 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.