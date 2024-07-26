Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 436.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,629,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,245,000 after purchasing an additional 317,936 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,278 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,785,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,820 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,367,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

