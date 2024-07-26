Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 607.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 321,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $184.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.09.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

