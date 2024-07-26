Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 10,476 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2,679.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.5 %

STLD opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

