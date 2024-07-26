Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 10,859 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 219.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 6.1 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

