Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 12,666 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Qorvo by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Qorvo by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $3,775,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 191.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.