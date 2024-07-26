Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 15,102 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 453.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Loews by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.