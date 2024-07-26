Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 28,038 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1,328.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.5 %

TPR opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

View Our Latest Report on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.