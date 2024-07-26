Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 55,775 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 645.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 252,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,037 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 333.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45,453 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 431,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 191,249 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

