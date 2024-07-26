Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 740 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,751 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 31,736 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 171,485 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3,490.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $216.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.96.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

