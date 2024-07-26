Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 775 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2,583.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 770.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 27,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $3,507,328. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,051.05 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,059.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,723.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,617.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

